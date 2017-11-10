10 National Parks Gifts for the Holidays

From the redwoods of Sequoia to the mists of Acadia, from the frozen landscape of Denali to the volcanic beauty of Hawaii, the US National Parks System is truly America’s best idea. Here are 10 gifts that bring out the nature-lover in all of us.

1. Travel Guide to the National Parks

With gorgeous, full-color photos and travel keepsakes, Moon USA National Parks is the quintessential gift for the parks enthusiast in your life. Moon’s comprehensive guide covers all 59 national parks and includes the top outdoor adventures in each park, plus suggestions for combining multiple parks into one epic adventure.

2. National Parks Scented Candles

Missing the sage-filled air of the Grand Canyon, or the scent of the evergreens in the Great Smoky Mountains? These Pendleton travel candles will bring back your favorite national park memories.

3. National Parks Journal

Leather-bound and filled with gorgeous maps and blank pages to record your explorations, an Orvis’ National Parks Atlas is the perfect companion on an outdoor adventure (and they can be personalized).

4. National Parks Posters

Preserve the memory of your favorite national park with these beautiful minimalist posters from MMcKinney Designs (she has posters depicting 56 natural spaces and counting!), or scratch off each park you visit on this poster from Uncommon Goods, creating a custom keepsake to hang on your wall.

5. Hiking Shoes

Get outdoors in style with Brooks’ Cascadia trail shoes, available for men and women. With styles inspired by four of the most beautiful national parks and designed with rocky trails in mind, 5% of each pair sold is donated to the National Parks Foundation. Happy trails indeed!

6. Classic Pocket Knife

Be prepared for anything on your camping trips (and look fabulous doing it) with this classic, heirloom pocket knife by Opinel.

7. Native Seeds

One of the most important reasons to protect our parks is their plant life. Native Seeds harvests and sells heirloom American plants to support indigenous peoples and their communities and to spread these beautiful Southwestern plants. Bring a little bit of the Southwest to your backyard!

8. Camera Strap

Do you have a budding nature photographer in your life? Help inspire them with a handmade leather camera strap, embossed with delicate leaves and flowers.

9. National Parks Photo Book

Explore the parks from your living room with photographer Ansel Adams, whose photos were instrumental to the expansion of our National Parks System. Choose from Ansel Adams in the National Parks and Ansel Adams in Yosemite Valley (or get both!).

10. National Parks Pass

Give the gift of access to any park in the system, from Yosemite to Yellowstone, for an entire year with the America the Beautiful Annual Parks Pass.

