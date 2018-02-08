Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Mini Zoltar
He Speaks!
Inspired by the all-knowing animatronic fortune teller, this authorized kit includes a one-of-a-kind, four-inch Zoltar that will read your fortune!Read More
This kit includes everyone’s favorite fortune teller, Zoltar, printed on clear plastic and housed within a booth, with two flickering lights and a light-up crystal ball. With the touch of a button, Zoltar speaks a different fortune every time! Kit also includes 16 fortune cards.
This kit includes everyone’s favorite fortune teller, Zoltar, printed on clear plastic and housed within a booth, with two flickering lights and a light-up crystal ball. With the touch of a button, Zoltar speaks a different fortune every time! Kit also includes 16 fortune cards.
General merchandise
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use