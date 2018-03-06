Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Let Her Fly
A Father's Journey
Let Her Fly is an intimate family portrait by the father of one of the most remarkable leaders in the world today. Ziauddin and Toor Pakai have set a singular example for parents who hope to empower their children to make a difference. Let Her Fly will resonate with anyone who has ever cared for a child, as Ziauddin Yousafzai shares what he’s learned from his children, and what he hopes to teach the world.
Praise
—Kirkus
Learn More about the Yousafzais
We Are Displaced
"A stirring and timely book." --New York Times Book Review After her father was murdered, María escaped in the middle of the night with her…
Malala
A chapter book edition of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai's bestselling story of courageously standing up for girls' education. Malala's memoir of a remarkable…
Malala's Magic Pencil
Nobel Peace Prize winner and New York Times bestselling author Malala Yousafzai's first picture book, inspired by her own childhood. * "This is a…
I Am Malala
A MEMOIR BY THE YOUNGEST RECIPIENT OF THE NOBEL PEACE PRIZE As seen on Netflix with David Letterman "I come from a country that was…