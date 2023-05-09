Orders over $45 ship FREE

A Song for Juneteenth
by Zetta Elliott

Illustrated by David Anthony Geary

May 9, 2023

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316167727

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / People & Places / United States / African American & Black

Description

This emotional and lyrical picture book by acclaimed poet Zetta Elliott, with breathtaking illustrations by debut illustrator David Anthony Geary, celebrates the importance of Juneteenth as well as the resilience of Black families and the power of community.

Black child
you were birthed from a
dark
jeweled expanse
infinite and vast
but holy as the womb
 
Never forget it was HOPE that birthed you. . . .

From birth to beyond, from slavery to freedom, and from generation to generation, this powerful and evocative book shows the breadth and depth of Black history.
 

