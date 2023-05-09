A Song for Juneteenth

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 9, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

This emotional and lyrical picture book by acclaimed poet Zetta Elliott, with breathtaking illustrations by debut illustrator David Anthony Geary, celebrates the importance of Juneteenth as well as the resilience of Black families and the power of community.



Black child

you were birthed from a

dark

jeweled expanse

infinite and vast

but holy as the womb



Never forget it was HOPE that birthed you. . . .



From birth to beyond, from slavery to freedom, and from generation to generation, this powerful and evocative book shows the breadth and depth of Black history.

