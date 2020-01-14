Miraculous: Peril in Paris

Join Ladybug and Cat Noir as they save the day in an illustrated, action-packed chapter book series based on Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir.





When Aurore Beauréal loses the competition to become KIDZ+’s new weather girl, Hawk Moth uses her anger to transform her into supervillain Stormy Weather. Now, determined to be the world’s best weather girl, Stormy Weather unleashes chaos on Paris. Can Marinette stop Stormy Weather and save the city in the midst of her babysitting duties?





By day, Marinette and Adrien are teens living normal lives. But by night, they turn into Ladybug and Cat Noir and work together to keep Paris safe from the mysterious Hawk Moth. Dive into fast-paced action adventures in this full-color, illustrated chapter book!





