Miraculous: Christmas Leveled Reader Plus Stickers

Celebrate Christmas with Marinette and Adrien in this festive leveled reader based on Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, as seen on Disney! Includes a bonus sheet of stickers!





By day, Marinette and Adrien are teens living normal lives. But by night, they turn into Ladybug and Cat Noir and work together to keep Paris safe from the mysterious Hawk Moth. Join them as they save the day in this Christmas-themed leveled reader featuring a bonus sheet of stickers! Perfect for holiday promotion and gift giving!





Passport to Reading: Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text–reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.





Level 2: Reading out Loud: encourages developing readers to sound out loud, includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.



