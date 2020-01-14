Miraculous: Chapter Book #1

Join Ladybug and Cat Noir as they save the day in an illustrated, action-packed chapter book series based on Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir.





By day, Marinette and Adrien are teens living normal lives. But by night, they turn into Ladybug and Cat Noir and work together to keep Paris safe from the mysterious Hawk Moth. Dive into fast-paced action adventures in this full-color, illustrated chapter book!