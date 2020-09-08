Oodles of Noodles
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Oodles of Noodles

A Journal for Ramen Lovers

by

RP Studio

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Diary / ISBN-13: 9780762473090

USD: $14.95  /  CAD: $19.99

ON SALE: May 4th 2021

Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Regional & Ethnic / Japanese

PAGE COUNT: 128

Diary
Full of charming illustrations, interesting facts, and tons of bowls of noodles, this playful journal is perfect for the ramen lover in your life.

Inspired by the delicious Japanese dish, Oodles of Noodles is sure to satisfy with delightful spot illustrations of bowls of ramen and and trivia about the different regional varieties, flavors, and history that add flavor to the pages of this charming paper-over-board journal. Paired alongside lined pages for journaling, writing down to-do lists, and taking notes this is the ideal gift for stationery and ramen fans alike.
 
This journal features:
  • Full-color illustrated thin paper-over-board binding with rounded corners throughout.
  • Lined and blank interior pages, printed on woodfree paper.
  • Full-color illustrations throughout.
  • Forty ramen facts.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews