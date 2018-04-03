Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The A-Z of Wonder Women

by

Celebrate historic and contemporary Wonder Women from around the world, from Ada Lovelace to Zaha Hadid!

Highlighting notable and inspiring women from across the globe and throughout time, The A-Z of Wonder Women features biographies of trailblazers and groundbreakers, including Ada Lovelace, Oprah Winfrey, Ruth Ginsberg, and Wajeha al-Huwaider.

This empowering alphabet-style book celebrates a wide range of skills and masteries in the arts, politics and activism, STEM, and more, providing accessible facts about these heroic women–and inspiring young readers to make the change they want to see in the world.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Historical

On Sale: December 4th 2018

Price: $15.99 / $20.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780316420976

Author Essay: Yvonne Lin

This book is an accident; three things made it possible. I design products and services for women and girls, I missed drawing, and I just gave birth.

 

A year and a half ago, I had my second kid. I wasn’t ready to get back to my full time job yet; I was breastfeeding and my brain was addled from lack of sleep. Motherhood was lovely, rewarding and all that, but it was still boring. I had a maker’s urge to use my hands and mind to create something.

 

A pop-up shop opened up a block away and they were looking for local makers, I decided to make “kickass women” candles. A few months before, I walked by a holiday market that was selling secular saint candles. They had a couple of dozen of inspiring scientists, mathematicians, and artists, all of them men and one proud and lonely Frieda Kahlo. I was annoyed. From children books, to online Iists of the “most inspiring people”, to design conferences and innovation panels, it’s always the same. At best, there is a light sprinkling of token women present.

 

