IFLScience 117 Things You Should F*#king Know About Your World

IFLScience presents the most intriguing and far-out facts about space, technology, the human brain, nature, and so much more that you should know, right now!
117 Things You Should F*#ing Know About Your World is a compendium of the greatest articles from IFLScience’s long history, broken up by leading subjects:
From pinpointing the exact worst time to be alive in human history, to learning what makes you a procrastinator or a go-getter, to the very key to a happy sex life, and so much more, this is the science book that only the world’s leading source of crazy-but-true stories could produce.
- Health & Medicine
- Plants & Animals
- Technology
- The Brain
- Space
- The Environment
- Chemistry
- Physics
