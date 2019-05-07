Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Grit & Grace
A 365-Day Devotional Journal
A devotional journal for the grit and grace that is woven through life.Read More
Over the course of a year the ups and downs of our lives weave a pattern that becomes a beautiful tapestry of God’s love and care. Our grit and His grace combine to make an extraordinary life out of ordinary days. Dated devotions have ample journaling space for responding or for prayers and plans for the rest of the year.
Over the course of a year the ups and downs of our lives weave a pattern that becomes a beautiful tapestry of God’s love and care. Our grit and His grace combine to make an extraordinary life out of ordinary days. Dated devotions have ample journaling space for responding or for prayers and plans for the rest of the year.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use