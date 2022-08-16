Free shipping on orders $35+

The Pulp Girls’ House of Zodiac Wall Calendar 2023
The Pulp Girls’ House of Zodiac Wall Calendar 2023

A 2023 Calendar of Astrological Self-Care

by Workman Publishing

by The Pulp Girls

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

On Sale

Sep 13, 2022

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523518067

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Astrology / General

Description

For anyone who values astrology for both its entertainment value and as a tool for self-reflection.

The Pulp Girls is a collective of two sisters whose distinctive, dreamy art showcases astrology as a tool for inner awareness and self-reflection. Each month of the Pulp Girls’ House of Zodiac calendar highlights its corresponding zodiac sign, embodied by a colorful, pop-inspired portrait of a relatable girl in her self expressed environment. Additional illustrations are sprinkled throughout the grid below, along with important astrological dates including eclipses and moon phases, and sidebars that highlight fun and fascinating details about the signs and their associated symbols. It’s inspiration and empowerment through the lens of art and astrology—and a fantastic gift for the legions of Pulp Girls fans. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

