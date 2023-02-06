High Art: A Budtender in His Shop 1,000-Piece Puzzle

1,000 interlocking pieces

Mini-poster (6 3/4”x 9 3/8”) for reference or framing

Completed puzzle size: 18 7/8” x 26 3/4”

A hilarious, cannabis-fueled parody of fine art in a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle. High Art reimagines priceless masterpieces as if the artists and their subjects loved their weed (and who knows, maybe they did)––recastingas a dispensary, while staying faithful to the luminous attention to detail typical of Northern Renaissance painting. Just look at those buds and paraphernalia! Dive right in, and enjoy the attention-absorbing and time-forgetting pleasures that a jigsaw puzzle offers, no matter what your state of mind…