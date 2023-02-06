Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
High Art: A Budtender in His Shop 1,000-Piece Puzzle
for Adults Marijuana Humor Painting Parody Gift Jigsaw 26 3/8” x 18 7/8”
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 22, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Inhale the art and exhale the stresses of the day with a new 1,000 piece puzzle.
A hilarious, cannabis-fueled parody of fine art in a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle. High Art reimagines priceless masterpieces as if the artists and their subjects loved their weed (and who knows, maybe they did)––recasting The Goldsmith in His Shop as a dispensary, while staying faithful to the luminous attention to detail typical of Northern Renaissance painting. Just look at those buds and paraphernalia! Dive right in, and enjoy the attention-absorbing and time-forgetting pleasures that a jigsaw puzzle offers, no matter what your state of mind…
Featuring:
A hilarious, cannabis-fueled parody of fine art in a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle. High Art reimagines priceless masterpieces as if the artists and their subjects loved their weed (and who knows, maybe they did)––recasting The Goldsmith in His Shop as a dispensary, while staying faithful to the luminous attention to detail typical of Northern Renaissance painting. Just look at those buds and paraphernalia! Dive right in, and enjoy the attention-absorbing and time-forgetting pleasures that a jigsaw puzzle offers, no matter what your state of mind…
Featuring:
- 1,000 interlocking pieces
- Mini-poster (6 3/4”x 9 3/8”) for reference or framing
- Completed puzzle size: 18 7/8” x 26 3/4”
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use