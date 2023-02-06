Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

High Art: A Budtender in His Shop 1,000-Piece Puzzle
High Art: A Budtender in His Shop 1,000-Piece Puzzle

for Adults Marijuana Humor Painting Parody Gift Jigsaw 26 3/8” x 18 7/8”

by Workman Publishing

Puzzle
Puzzle

On Sale

Sep 22, 2020

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523513185

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

Inhale the art and exhale the stresses of the day with a new 1,000 piece puzzle.
 
A hilarious, cannabis-fueled parody of fine art in a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle. High Art reimagines priceless masterpieces as if the artists and their subjects loved their weed (and who knows, maybe they did)––recasting The Goldsmith in His Shop as a dispensary, while staying faithful to the luminous attention to detail typical of Northern Renaissance painting. Just look at those buds and paraphernalia! Dive right in, and enjoy the attention-absorbing and time-forgetting pleasures that a jigsaw puzzle offers, no matter what your state of mind… 
 
Featuring:
  • 1,000 interlocking pieces
  • Mini-poster (6 3/4”x 9 3/8”) for reference or framing
  • Completed puzzle size:  18 7/8” x 26 3/4”

