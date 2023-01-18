Free shipping on orders $35+

Brain Quest Set: Grade 4
Brain Quest Set: Grade 4

by Workman Publishing

General merchandise

Regular Price $24.9

Regular Price $34.9 CAD

Oct 3, 2019

9781523510610

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Study Aids / General

Description

Website exclusive set. Includes grade-specific workbook and deck.

It’s fun to be smart! Help your 4th grader stay ahead at school with Brain Quest!

Loved by kids, teacher approved, and parent trusted, Brain Quest Grade 4 Workbook and Deck make learning fun while reviewing and reinforcing what kids are learning in the classroom in an instantly engaging, entertaining way. Each page is jam-packed with hands-on activities and games covering:
  • Language arts
  • Word searches & crosswords
  • Idea clusters
  • Multiplication & division
  • Story problems
  • Geometry
  • Graphs & timelines
  • And much, much more!

Brain Quest