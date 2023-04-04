Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>
Brain Quest Set: Going into 4th Grade
Description
Get ready for 4th Grade with Brain Quest workbooks and a Q&A deck! Website exclusive 3-book set.
These 2 workbooks and Brain Quest Q&A card deck are just what a child needs to get ready for a successful year in 4th Grade! Start with a summer workbook designed for the summer between 3rd and 4th Grade, and move on to a 4th Grade-specific workbook and deck that help students build confidence and practice what they need to know, when they need to know it! Workbooks are jam-packed with curriculum-based exercises (and reward certificates and stickers!), and the interactive Q&A card deck can be played with a friend or a parent.
Aligned with Common Core State Standards and expertly vetted by award-winning teachers, this set is designed to appeal to kids’ natural curiosity, with interactive layouts and easy-to-follow explanations that take the intimidation out of learning. Plus, it’s written to help parents follow along and explain key concepts.
It's fun to be smart with Brain Quest!
