Brain Quest Set: Going into 2nd Grade
by Workman Publishing

General merchandise

On Sale

May 23, 2023

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9798889691624

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Games & Activities / General

Description

Get ready for 2nd Grade with Brain Quest workbooks and a Q&A deck! Website exclusive 3-book set.

These 2 workbooks and Brain Quest Q&A card deck are just what a child needs to get ready for a successful year in 2nd Grade! Start with a summer workbook designed for the summer between 1st and 2nd Grade, and move on to a 2nd Grade-specific workbook and deck that help students build confidence and practice what they need to know, when they need to know it! Workbooks are jam-packed with curriculum-based exercises (and reward certificates and stickers!), and the interactive Q&A card deck can be played with a friend or a parent.
Aligned with Common Core State Standards and expertly vetted by award-winning teachers, this set is designed to appeal to kids’ natural curiosity, with interactive layouts and easy-to-follow explanations that take the intimidation out of learning. Plus, it’s written to help parents follow along and explain key concepts.
It's fun to be smart with Brain Quest!

What's Inside

Brain Quest