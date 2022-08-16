Free shipping on orders $35+

Audubon Nature Wall Calendar 2023
Audubon Nature Wall Calendar 2023

A Year of Breathtaking Vistas

by Workman Publishing

by National Audubon Society

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

On Sale

Sep 13, 2022

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523518111

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Ecosystems & Habitats / General

Description

A tribute to America’s natural treasures and their power to inspire wonder.

This is the calendar that captures the North American wilderness at its most majestic and most beautiful. Each month, Audubon Nature features an exquisite, full-color photograph showcasing pristine landscapes and distinctive wildlife. Mount Rainier National Park blanketed in a fresh snowfall. A bottlenose dolphin cavorting off the Hawaiian coast. The startling rock formations of Arizona’s Monument Valley. And a Piping Plover guarding her eggs on a Long Island beach. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

