Audubon Kids Birding Wall Calendar 2023
Audubon Kids Birding Wall Calendar 2023

Fun Facts, Awesome Projects, and 100 Stickers

by Workman Publishing

by National Audubon Society

On Sale

Oct 18, 2022

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523518128

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Animals / Birds

Description

The joys of birding for the young and naturally curious.

.Each month features gorgeous photographs of birds in their natural habitats, fascinating facts about the world’s bird species, and tips for how kids can help the birds in their local environment. And then there are the games and projects: Play a backyard version of “I Spy.” Make a bird feeder out of recycled materials to help keep avian visitors healthy and fed. And map out a Habitat Patch to observe the birding (and other) activity in a small space over time. Plus a whole flock of stickers! Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

