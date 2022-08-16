Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Audubon Kids Birding Wall Calendar 2023
Fun Facts, Awesome Projects, and 100 Stickers
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 18, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
The joys of birding for the young and naturally curious.
.Each month features gorgeous photographs of birds in their natural habitats, fascinating facts about the world’s bird species, and tips for how kids can help the birds in their local environment. And then there are the games and projects: Play a backyard version of “I Spy.” Make a bird feeder out of recycled materials to help keep avian visitors healthy and fed. And map out a Habitat Patch to observe the birding (and other) activity in a small space over time. Plus a whole flock of stickers! Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
.Each month features gorgeous photographs of birds in their natural habitats, fascinating facts about the world’s bird species, and tips for how kids can help the birds in their local environment. And then there are the games and projects: Play a backyard version of “I Spy.” Make a bird feeder out of recycled materials to help keep avian visitors healthy and fed. And map out a Habitat Patch to observe the birding (and other) activity in a small space over time. Plus a whole flock of stickers! Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use