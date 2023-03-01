You Are Doing a Freaking Great Job Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

Description

Inspiration and encouragement for every day – because you're killing it!

Find encouragement and creativity through quotes, mantras, thought-provoking prompts, and wise words to lift you up and keep you feeling inspired through the workday (or any day), all brought to life with vibrant original graphics. Words like: Patience is the mark of a wise soul. And I am not in control of my circumstances. I am in control of my response to my circumstances. And prompts like: Make a list of hobbies or activities you’ve always wanted to try. Pick a new one every month and schedule time to do it with a new friend. Plus, spread the joy with sweet, brightly illustrated notes to share with friends or favorite coworkers: Thank you for being my lunch buddy! Spending time with you always brightens my day. Same time tomorrow? Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.



