Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

You Are Doing a Freaking Great Job Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

You Are Doing a Freaking Great Job Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

by Workman Calendars

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

640 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523518746

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Motivational & Inspirational

Description

Inspiration and encouragement for every day – because you're killing it! 
Find encouragement and creativity through quotes, mantras, thought-provoking prompts, and wise words to lift you up and keep you feeling inspired through the workday (or any day), all brought to life with vibrant original graphics. Words like: Patience is the mark of a wise soul. And I am not in control of my circumstances. I am in control of my response to my circumstances. And prompts like: Make a list of hobbies or activities you’ve always wanted to try. Pick a new one every month and schedule time to do it with a new friend. Plus, spread the joy with sweet, brightly illustrated notes to share with friends or favorite coworkers: Thank you for being my lunch buddy! Spending time with you always brightens my day. Same time tomorrow? Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less