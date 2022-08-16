Free shipping on orders $35+

You Are Doing a Freaking Great Job Page-A-Day Calendar 2023
You Are Doing a Freaking Great Job Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

Daily Reminders of Your Awesomeness

by Workman Calendars

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

On Sale

Jul 19, 2022

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523515691

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Motivational & Inspirational

Description

Affirmation and encouragement with every glance, every day.

Adapted from the inspiring bestselling book, You Are Doing a Freaking Great Job features uplifting words of motivation accompanied by vibrant graphics that enhance the message. Words like: “Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you, spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life” —Amy Poehler. Plus Try This prompts, Mantra Mondays, and Ask Yourself prompts (If you had one extra hour each day, how would you spend it?).  Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
 

