Washington Evergreen Wall Calendar 2024
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A year of Washington State's natural wonders.
It’s the Evergreen State’s most breathtaking natural wonders, captured by the photographers of Photo Cascadia. There’s Mount Rainier National Park’s Paradise Trail, dotted with beautiful wildflowers. Gifford Pinchot National Forest’s extraordinary Panther Falls. The aptly named Picture Lake, its surroundings perfectly reflected on the surface. And trees in the shadow of Mount Shuksan, blanketed in a thick layer of snow. With its deep green forests, towering peaks, and distinctive rugged beauty, no wonder Washington State is a destination for trekkers, hikers, and nature lovers. Featuring exquisite images accompanied by captions with location and other information, Washington Evergreen is a gorgeous tribute to the state’s wilderness. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
