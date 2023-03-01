Unforgettable Senior Moments Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 22, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

This is the calendar that celebrates the quirks of memory.

Based on the bestselling book 1,000 Unforgettable Senior Moments, here is a year of quotes, jokes, and hilarious real-life senior moments. Like the time John Singer Sargent failed to recognize his own painting. Or the absentminded robber in Anaheim, California, who tried to hold up a bank that was no longer in business and had no money. Plus Head-Scratching Headlines, trivia, and real Insurance Claims of the Deeply Distracted: “Going to work at 7am this morning I drove out of my driveway straight into a bus. The bus was five minutes early. ”Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.



“One of the oddest things in life, I think, is the things one remembers.”—Agatha Christie

