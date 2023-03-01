Uncle John’s Bathroom Reader Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 15, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

A year of humor, history, facts and fun.

Take the Plunge. Sixty-eight percent of Americans admit to reading in the bathroom. So here’s the calendar for you: a year of daily trivia, plus fascinating facts, wacky anecdotes, absorbing questions, and other fun tidbits to keep your mind occupied while your body is otherwise engaged. Like the criminal who returned to the town where he was wanted for theft and applied for a job—at the police department. The invention of reusable butt covers for dogs (in case you’d prefer to see a smiley face under your pet’s tail). And the ingredients of Altoona-style pizza (salami and American cheese!). Plus 21-Flush Salutes, Uncle John’s Stall of Shame, Jokes So Bad They’re Good, and more. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

