Uncle John’s Bathroom Reader Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
by Workman Calendars

by The Bathroom Readers’ Institute

On Sale

Aug 15, 2023

Page Count

640 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523519491

Genre

Nonfiction / Humor / Form / Anecdotes & Quotations

Description

A year of humor, history, facts and fun.  
Take the Plunge. Sixty-eight percent of Americans admit to reading in the bathroom. So here’s the calendar for you: a year of daily trivia, plus fascinating facts, wacky anecdotes, absorbing questions, and other fun tidbits to keep your mind occupied while your body is otherwise engaged. Like the criminal who returned to the town where he was wanted for theft and applied for a job—at the police department. The invention of reusable butt covers for dogs (in case you’d prefer to see a smiley face under your pet’s tail). And the ingredients of Altoona-style pizza (salami and American cheese!). Plus 21-Flush Salutes, Uncle John’s Stall of Shame, Jokes So Bad They’re Good, and more. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
 

