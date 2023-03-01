Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Today Is Going to Be a Great Day! Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
Today Is Going to Be a Great Day! Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

by Workman Calendars

Calendar

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

640 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523518081

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Motivational & Inspirational

Description

Begin every day on a high note, and keep the good vibes going, all day and all year long. 
Today Is Going to Be a Great Day! features hundreds of uplifting quotes, sayings, and affirmations, all gorgeously designed or illustrated in full color by talented contemporary artists, bringing the words to life in a joyous mix of styles. Plus the pages can be torn off at the end of each day and attached to the wall for lasting inspiration. You Are the Cat’s Meow. Better believe it! Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.



 

What's Inside

