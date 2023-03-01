Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

The World of Nathalie Lété Wall Calendar 2024
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The World of Nathalie Lété Wall Calendar 2024

An Elegant, Artful Year

by Workman Calendars

by Nathalie Lété

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523518906

Genre

Nonfiction / Art / Techniques / Painting

Description

An Enchanted World.
Step into the magical vision of Nathalie Lete, the celebrated artist whose distinctive pop-meets-folk-art style seems right out of a fairytale, filled with intricately patterned backgrounds, hand-lettering, and soulful animals. For 2024 here are a dozen of her bold, brightly colored works, ranging from irresistibly offbeat still lifes to charming wilderness scenes to quirky portraits. Each draws you in again and again, offering something new to see every time you look. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less