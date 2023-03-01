Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
The World of Nathalie Lété Wall Calendar 2024
An Elegant, Artful Year
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
An Enchanted World.
Step into the magical vision of Nathalie Lete, the celebrated artist whose distinctive pop-meets-folk-art style seems right out of a fairytale, filled with intricately patterned backgrounds, hand-lettering, and soulful animals. For 2024 here are a dozen of her bold, brightly colored works, ranging from irresistibly offbeat still lifes to charming wilderness scenes to quirky portraits. Each draws you in again and again, offering something new to see every time you look. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
