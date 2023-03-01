The World of John Derian Wall Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Celebrate the extraordinary work of artist and designer John Derian, and be surprised and delighted every day.

Especially for 2024—among the rare things John Derian collects, and that his fans love, are vintage color studies created by artists and students. Now he shares twelve of the best in this irresistible, themed calendar. There are watercolors and there are oils, swatches and color wheels, all in the most pleasing hues and gradations. It’s as if each month takes you inside the mind of an artist—but also back in time, in that singularly evocative way that makes Derian’s work unique in the world of design. Each image is accompanied by a caption featuring information about its source and time period. Printed on uncoated, responsibly sourced paper.



