The Secret Life of Squirrels Wall Calendar 2024

Description

Little squirrels, big fun!

It doesn’t get nuttier—or cuter. Based on the bestselling book series, The Secret Life of Squirrels is pure delight for any animal lover. Photographer Nancy Rose handcrafts finely detailed miniature domestic scenes, which she places on her back deck. Hidden inside are strategically placed nuts, which entice local squirrels to be unwitting participants in these charming vignettes. Here they are—roasting marshmallows over a campfire, pushing baby carriages, building sandcastles at the beach. The full-color photographs are enhanced by sweet captions. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.



