The Secret Garden Set
The Secret Garden Set

by Workman Calendars

by Marta McDowell

Regular Price $41.94

Regular Price $56.94 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 9, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Aug 9, 2022

Publisher

ISBN-13

9798885854733

Genre

Non-classifiable

Description

Website exclusive calendar and book set. 

Celebrate the beauty of a secret garden.

Escape to a verdant retreat composed of lush greenery, colorful blooms, and softly dappled sunlight with this book and calendar set. The Secret Garden Wall Calendar offers wonder at a glance each month, imbued with mystery and removed from the bustle of the outside world. Detailed captions and garden-themed quotes enhance the exquisite, full-color photographs. In Unearthing the Secret Garden author Marta McDowell delves into the professional and gardening life of Frances Hodgson Burnett, author of the proclaimed novel The Secret Garden. McDowell paints an unforgettable portrait of a great artist who was deeply inspired by gardening and reminds us why The Secret Garden continues to touch readers after more than a century.

 

What's Inside

