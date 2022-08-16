Free shipping on orders $35+
The Original Pocket Pigs Wall Calendar 2023
The Famous Teacup Pigs of Pennywell Farm
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 9, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
They may be tiny, but these little piggies really know how to put on the charm.
The Pocket Pigs calendar features a year of adorable photographs starring the famous teacup pigs of Pennywell Farm. A spotted pig in a bowler hat—and we mean in a bowler hat, not wearing it! A lively quartet of pigs tinkering away on a baby grand. A pig snug in her tent, ready to enjoy a night of camping under the stars. Plus a pig in a tutu, a pig in a sporty race car, and a pig going up, up, and away in a tiny hot air balloon. Each full-color portrait is enhanced by a caption that captures the spirit of its chubby and charismatic subject. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
