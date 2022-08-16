The Original Pocket Pigs Wall Calendar 2023

They may be tiny, but these little piggies really know how to put on the charm.



The Pocket Pigs calendar features a year of adorable photographs starring the famous teacup pigs of Pennywell Farm. A spotted pig in a bowler hat—and we mean in a bowler hat, not wearing it! A lively quartet of pigs tinkering away on a baby grand. A pig snug in her tent, ready to enjoy a night of camping under the stars. Plus a pig in a tutu, a pig in a sporty race car, and a pig going up, up, and away in a tiny hot air balloon. Each full-color portrait is enhanced by a caption that captures the spirit of its chubby and charismatic subject. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.