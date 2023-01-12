Free shipping on orders $35+

The New York Times Mini Crossword Page-A-Day Calendar for 2023
The New York Times Mini Crossword Page-A-Day Calendar for 2023

For Crossword Beginners and Puzzle Pros

by Workman Calendars

by Joel Fagliano

On Sale

Oct 11, 2022

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523516735

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Crosswords / General

Description

A daily bite-sized version of The New York Times Crossword.
 
This calendar features hundreds of fun, challenging Mini crosswords, perfect for beginners and experienced puzzle solvers. They can be solved in a few minutes, and feature a wide range of themes and subjects.
 
Bonus: Players will receive a free month of New York Times Games, which includes unlimited access to The Crossword, Spelling Bee and the crossword archives.
 
Printed in Thailand on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

What's Inside

