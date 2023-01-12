Free shipping on orders $35+
The New York Times Mini Crossword Page-A-Day Calendar for 2023
For Crossword Beginners and Puzzle Pros
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 11, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A daily bite-sized version of The New York Times Crossword.
This calendar features hundreds of fun, challenging Mini crosswords, perfect for beginners and experienced puzzle solvers. They can be solved in a few minutes, and feature a wide range of themes and subjects.
Bonus: Players will receive a free month of New York Times Games, which includes unlimited access to The Crossword, Spelling Bee and the crossword archives.
Printed in Thailand on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
