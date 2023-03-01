Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
The New York Times Daily Crossword Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 15, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Puzzles without parallel.
Try your hand at the original New York Times Crossword, first published during WWII to distract war-weary readers. Start easier at the beginning of each week, then work your way up to some serious stumpers. But don’t worry—if you get stuck, you can find the solutions on the reverse side of each page. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use