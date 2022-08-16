Free shipping on orders $35+

The New York Times Crossword Page-A-Day Calendar 2023
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The New York Times Crossword Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

by Workman Calendars

by Will Shortz

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 20, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Sep 20, 2022

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523516728

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Crosswords / General

Description

A delightful crossword for every day of the year.
 
This calendar gives puzzle lovers the perfect balance of challenge and fun. The puzzles are easier at the beginning of each week and increase in difficulty (and if you get stuck, you can find the solution on the reverse side of the page).
 
Bonus: Players will receive a free month of New York Times Games, which includes unlimited access to The Crossword, Spelling Bee and the crossword archives.
 
Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.


 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less