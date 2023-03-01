Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
The Mom Life Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
Jokes, Quips, and Quotes That Say "We Feel You"
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 15, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Just for mom: jokes, quotes, and a daily reminder that we appreciate you!
Every mom needs a good laugh every day, and here they are: hundreds of jokes, riddles, mom definitions, quotes, and more, all seasoned liberally with love and affection. Said No Mom Ever: “The sound of kids ripping duct tape and squeaking markers fills me with calm.” Riddle Mom This: Why is a computer so smart? Because it listens to its motherboard. Mom Truths: Silence is golden . . . unless you have kids. Then silence is suspicious. And bonds with famous moms: “Everyone’s at different ages and levels, everyone’s into different stuff. But everyone is into slime.”—Maya Rudolph. A fantastic gift for moms of all ages, it’s a celebration of the world’s most important job. (And while this calendar is specially for mom, the rest of the family will get a kick out of it, too.) Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
