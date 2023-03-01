The Kitchen Companion Page-A-Week Calendar 2024

Cheerful Organization.

Part personal assistant, part sous chef, the Kitchen Companion is brightly illustrated with Holly Jolly’s charming illustrations. It’s a weekly calendar designed as an ultra-handy planner, with plenty of space for writing in appointments and goings-on for the whole family. Each page also features a grocery list that you can fill in over the week and take with you on shopping day. And throughout, handy tips to sharpen your kitchen skills: Make an easy, edible salad bowl with shredded cheese shaped while warm—cool until solid enough for your favorite greens!

-Magnetic backer for the fridge

-Roomy grid with plenty of space for appointments

-Compact 111’2 x 81/4 size -Includes clever kitchen tips

-2 monthly reference grids, with current week highlighted

-A weekly market list

Printed on uncoated, responsibly sourced paper.