The Kitchen Companion Page-A-Week Calendar 2024
The Kitchen Companion Page-A-Week Calendar 2024

It's Magnetic! Perfect for the Fridge, Wall or Desk

by Workman Calendars

Calendar

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523518739

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / General

Description

Cheerful Organization.
Part personal assistant, part sous chef, the Kitchen Companion is brightly illustrated with Holly Jolly’s charming illustrations. It’s a weekly calendar designed as an ultra-handy planner, with plenty of space for writing in appointments and goings-on for the whole family. Each page also features a grocery list that you can fill in over the week and take with you on shopping day. And throughout, handy tips to sharpen your kitchen skills: Make an easy, edible salad bowl with shredded cheese shaped while warm—cool until solid enough for your favorite greens!
-Magnetic backer for the fridge
-Roomy grid with plenty of space for appointments
-Compact 111’2 x 81/4 size -Includes clever kitchen tips
-2 monthly reference grids, with current week highlighted
-A weekly market list
Printed on uncoated, responsibly sourced paper.

What's Inside

