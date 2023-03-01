Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
The Illustrated Bible Verses Wall Calendar 2024
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Inspiration, hope, and enduring faith.
Find comfort in the timeless words of the Bible—and uplifting art that nurtures your spirit—in a calendar showcasing a dozen timeless verses, each vibrantly hand lettered by Becca Cahan and enhanced by her exquisite illustrations. Every glance brings peace and prompts thoughtful contemplation. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
Find comfort in the timeless words of the Bible—and uplifting art that nurtures your spirit—in a calendar showcasing a dozen timeless verses, each vibrantly hand lettered by Becca Cahan and enhanced by her exquisite illustrations. Every glance brings peace and prompts thoughtful contemplation. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use