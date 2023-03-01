Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

The Gilded Age Wall Calendar 2024
The Gilded Age Wall Calendar 2024

by Workman Calendars

Calendar

Jul 25, 2023

28 Pages

workman-publishing-company

9781523520473

Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Television / General

Indulge in the fashion, the history, and the characters from the hit HBO drama.
Escape into the world of The Gilded Age. From Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, the hit HBO period drama follows some of the wealthiest families—both real and fictionalized—of 1880s New York, touching on the social politics of the day while transporting viewers with opulent interiors, exquisite costumes, and bustling city scenes. Each month, The Gilded Age calendar features a full-color still from the show, along with a quote or snippet of dialogue. Sidebars are packed with fascinating information: historical context for the characters, fun facts, and period photographs and etchings. Swoon over Love and Matchmaking, Evening Wear, Architecture, and Newport Summer Homes. It’s the essential gift—or self-gift—for Gilded Age fans and history buffs.

