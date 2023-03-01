Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Shoes Page-A-Day Gallery Calendar 2024
Shoes Page-A-Day Gallery Calendar 2024

by Workman Calendars

On Sale

Aug 22, 2023

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523518944

Genre

Nonfiction / Photography / Subjects & Themes / Fashion

Description

Like an art gallery for your desk, packed with stunning shoes in full color! 
It’s like the closet you’ve always dreamed of, filled with shoes, shoes, and ever more shoes. Adapted from Linda O’Keeffe’s internationally bestselling book, this calendar is a glorious celebration of footwear. Try on Kobi Levi’s slingback peep-toe “Write” pump, with “lined paper” leather and a #2 pencil heel. A pair of outrageously high platform boots covered in heart-shaped cutouts from Luichiny. Bianca Georgescu’s elegantly understated black denim “Poisin” stilettos. And a vintage glittery bronze pump from Schiaparelli. The shoes are gorgeously photographed and reproduced in full color to indulge the shoe lover’s obsession. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

Page-a-Day® Gallery Calendars include 160 sheets of glossy, high quality paper printed with gorgeous full-color photographs. Each calendar is packaged in a clear plastic box that opens into a desktop easel for elegant, inspiring display.

