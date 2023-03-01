Shoes Page-A-Day Gallery Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 22, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Like an art gallery for your desk, packed with stunning shoes in full color!

It’s like the closet you’ve always dreamed of, filled with shoes, shoes, and ever more shoes. Adapted from Linda O’Keeffe’s internationally bestselling book, this calendar is a glorious celebration of footwear. Try on Kobi Levi’s slingback peep-toe “Write” pump, with “lined paper” leather and a #2 pencil heel. A pair of outrageously high platform boots covered in heart-shaped cutouts from Luichiny. Bianca Georgescu’s elegantly understated black denim “Poisin” stilettos. And a vintage glittery bronze pump from Schiaparelli. The shoes are gorgeously photographed and reproduced in full color to indulge the shoe lover’s obsession. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.



Page-a-Day® Gallery Calendars include 160 sheets of glossy, high quality paper printed with gorgeous full-color photographs. Each calendar is packaged in a clear plastic box that opens into a desktop easel for elegant, inspiring display.