Free shipping on orders $35+

Shoes Page-A-Day Gallery Calendar 2023
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Shoes Page-A-Day Gallery Calendar 2023

Everyday a New Pair to Indulge the Shoe Lover's Obsession

by Workman Calendars

Regular Price $19.99

Regular Price $26.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar
Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $19.99

Regular Price $26.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 27, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Sep 27, 2022

Page Count

160 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523516544

Genre

Nonfiction / Photography / Subjects & Themes / Fashion

Description

 So many shoes to try on for size—even if only in your imagination.

Shoes is packed with fabulous footwear, beautifully photographed and reproduced in full color. The elegant: Rupert Sanderson’s crocodile-embossed “Solitaire” leather pump with jeweled buckle. The nautical: a sculpted rope slingback sandal from Krístina Vontszemiivá. The sporty: Tori Abrahams’s colorful leather sneaker with chunky white sport sole. The out-there: Joe Snacken’s mirror-finish laser-cut boot with smiling daisies from Takashi Murakami. Plus vintage shoes, including a panne velvet and leather flapper shoe with a harlequin motif. Every day, it’s a new pair to indulge the shoe lover’s obsession. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

Page-a-Day® Gallery Calendars include 160 sheets of glossy, high quality paper printed with gorgeous full-color photographs. Each calendar is packaged in a clear plastic box that opens into a desktop easel for elegant, inspiring display. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less