Secret Garden Wall Calendar 2023
Secret Garden Wall Calendar 2023

A Meditative Calendar That Unites the Gardener’s Mind, Body, and Spirit

by Workman Calendars

Calendar

On Sale

Aug 9, 2022

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523516551

Genre

Nonfiction / Gardening / Garden Design

Description

A tribute to the beauty of the garden and the power of sanctuary.

Each month, escape to a verdant retreat composed of lush greenery, colorful blooms, and softly dappled sunlight. A wooden bench in a serene Japanese garden is an invitation to sit and meditate. A charming cactus garden brings a breath of life to the desert. And an arch crowned with rambling roses leads to a stunning English garden. Imbued with mystery and removed from the bustle of the outside world, these secret gardens offer wonder with every glance. Detailed captions and garden-themed quotes enhance the exquisite, full-color photographs. Printed in the USA on responsibly sourced paper.

