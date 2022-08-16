Secret Garden Wall Calendar 2023

A tribute to the beauty of the garden and the power of sanctuary.



Each month, escape to a verdant retreat composed of lush greenery, colorful blooms, and softly dappled sunlight. A wooden bench in a serene Japanese garden is an invitation to sit and meditate. A charming cactus garden brings a breath of life to the desert. And an arch crowned with rambling roses leads to a stunning English garden. Imbued with mystery and removed from the bustle of the outside world, these secret gardens offer wonder with every glance. Detailed captions and garden-themed quotes enhance the exquisite, full-color photographs. Printed in the USA on responsibly sourced paper.