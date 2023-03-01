Rick Steves’ Europe Picture-A-Day Wall Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

A yearlong tour of Europe's beautiful cities, bursting with photos and guided by the travel expert.

Embark on a personal tour of Europe with Rick Steves—America’s best-known and trusted authority when it comes to European travel—as your guide. This calendar features a year of fantastic destinations and must-see sights explored through dozens of full-color photographs every month. Discover natural wonders, from Iceland’s Seljalandsfoss to Aiguille du Midi in the French Alps. Explore grand cities, where ancient history and cutting-edge modernity exist in perfect harmony. And find where to go just for fun: Take a fast ride on the luge course at Lake Bled, Slovenia or ride a steam train in Wales. The detailed text is packed with fascinating history and helpful traveler’s tips. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.