Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Richard Scarry Big Busy Family 2024 Wall Calendar
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Richard Scarry Big Busy Family 2024 Wall Calendar

by Workman Calendars

by Richard Scarry

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 23, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

May 23, 2023

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523518890

Genre

Nonfiction / Family & Relationships / Parenting / General

Description

Organize the family with Richard Scarry, and a totally original grid to track who goes where, when. 
For busy families, it’s a year in Busytown with the lively, beloved characters of Richard Scarry. The whimsical illustrations are nostalgic for adults and a pure delight for kids. And this 17-month calendar is as practical as it is fun. The grids are designed for maximum family organization, with a color-coded space every day to write in each family member’s activities and appointments. And we understand how busy weekends can get, so Saturdays and Sundays are extra roomy. No missed meetings, no events fallen through the cracks. Includes a drop-down storage pocket for receipts and other miscellaneous papers, plus full-color stickers for extra smiles. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
 
All RICHARD SCARRY® characters and trademarks are the intellectual property of The Richard Scarry Corporation AG. © 2023 The Richard Scarry Corporation AG.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less