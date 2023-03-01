Richard Scarry Big Busy Family 2024 Wall Calendar

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 23, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Organize the family with Richard Scarry, and a totally original grid to track who goes where, when.

For busy families, it’s a year in Busytown with the lively, beloved characters of Richard Scarry. The whimsical illustrations are nostalgic for adults and a pure delight for kids. And this 17-month calendar is as practical as it is fun. The grids are designed for maximum family organization, with a color-coded space every day to write in each family member’s activities and appointments. And we understand how busy weekends can get, so Saturdays and Sundays are extra roomy. No missed meetings, no events fallen through the cracks. Includes a drop-down storage pocket for receipts and other miscellaneous papers, plus full-color stickers for extra smiles. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.



All RICHARD SCARRY® characters and trademarks are the intellectual property of The Richard Scarry Corporation AG. © 2023 The Richard Scarry Corporation AG.

