Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Rainbows Wall Calendar 2024
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Celebrate Pride, every month of the year.
Celebrate Pride, every month of the year. From artist and Instagram sensation Ramzy Masri, Rainbows proudly follows in the footsteps of original Pride flag designer Gilbert Baker. Each month features captivating photographs infused with the colors and spirit of the LGBTQIA+ flag. Swans of all hues bobbing on the water. A hillside town awash in rainbow colors. The Statue of Liberty as you’ve never seen her before, her welcoming message as poignant as ever. It’s a visually stunning tribute to the spectrum of human gender identity and sexuality—and a reminder of the importance of being authentic and true to who you are. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
“The struggle isn’t just in June; it is every single day when we look in the mirror and recognize that we are whole and perfect exactly the way we are.”—Ramzy Masri
Celebrate Pride, every month of the year. From artist and Instagram sensation Ramzy Masri, Rainbows proudly follows in the footsteps of original Pride flag designer Gilbert Baker. Each month features captivating photographs infused with the colors and spirit of the LGBTQIA+ flag. Swans of all hues bobbing on the water. A hillside town awash in rainbow colors. The Statue of Liberty as you’ve never seen her before, her welcoming message as poignant as ever. It’s a visually stunning tribute to the spectrum of human gender identity and sexuality—and a reminder of the importance of being authentic and true to who you are. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
“The struggle isn’t just in June; it is every single day when we look in the mirror and recognize that we are whole and perfect exactly the way we are.”—Ramzy Masri
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use