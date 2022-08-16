Free shipping on orders $35+

Outdoor Planet Page-A-Day Calendar 2023
Outdoor Planet Page-A-Day Calendar 2023

Tips, Ideas, and Inspiration for a Year of Camping, Hiking, Biking, Mountaineering, Surfing, Fishing, and More

by Workman Calendars

Calendar
On Sale

Oct 18, 2022

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523516445

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Ecology

Description

A year of lively encouragement that coaxes you to unplug and embark on adventure in the great outdoors.

Discover Trails of the World, including Peru’s Vinicunca, nicknamed Montaña de Siete Colores (aka “Rainbow Mountain”) because of its brightly colored and striped terrain. Learn handy Tips & Tricks: If you’re fishing on a lake during spring or late autumn, stick to the water’s edge—fish tend to gather near the shore during these transitional seasons. Plus Maine’s Acadia National Park and other destinations for your bucket list, amazing Survival Stories, Urban Nature, and quotes: “Preserve and cherish the pale blue dot, the only home we’ve ever known.”—Carl Sagan. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

