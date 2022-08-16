Free shipping on orders $35+

Out on the Porch Wall Calendar 2023
A Year of Front-Row Seats to Fabulous Views

by Workman Calendars

On Sale

Jul 26, 2022

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523516568

Genre

Nonfiction / House & Home / Outdoor & Recreational Areas

Description

A year of scenic views and the promise of porch pleasures.

Drinking perfectly chilled glasses of iced tea, passing the time in a favorite rocker, getting lost in a book or deep conversation. A sunny wooden porch painted in pale yellow, green, and red. A lakeside porch that practically extends over the water. A rustic stone porch with columns and potted ferns. And an illuminated covered patio set for an elegant dinner party. Accompanying the transporting photographs are porch-themed passages from literature. It’s a gift of pure serenity and an escape with every glance. Sit, feel the breeze, stay awhile. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

