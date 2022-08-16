Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Out on the Porch Wall Calendar 2023
A Year of Front-Row Seats to Fabulous Views
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 26, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A year of scenic views and the promise of porch pleasures.
Drinking perfectly chilled glasses of iced tea, passing the time in a favorite rocker, getting lost in a book or deep conversation. A sunny wooden porch painted in pale yellow, green, and red. A lakeside porch that practically extends over the water. A rustic stone porch with columns and potted ferns. And an illuminated covered patio set for an elegant dinner party. Accompanying the transporting photographs are porch-themed passages from literature. It’s a gift of pure serenity and an escape with every glance. Sit, feel the breeze, stay awhile. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
Drinking perfectly chilled glasses of iced tea, passing the time in a favorite rocker, getting lost in a book or deep conversation. A sunny wooden porch painted in pale yellow, green, and red. A lakeside porch that practically extends over the water. A rustic stone porch with columns and potted ferns. And an illuminated covered patio set for an elegant dinner party. Accompanying the transporting photographs are porch-themed passages from literature. It’s a gift of pure serenity and an escape with every glance. Sit, feel the breeze, stay awhile. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use