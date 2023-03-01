Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Original Sudoku Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Original Sudoku Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

by Workman Calendars

by Nikoli Publishing

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

640 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523519514

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Sudoku

Description

Face off with a master.
Don’t settle when it comes to your Sudoku: Choose puzzles hand-crafted by Nikoli, the Japanese company that invented the game. Every puzzle in this calendar comes from the minds of the best Sudoku makers in the world—not from the computer. And each puzzle hits that sweet spot between toughness and elegant solvability. The week begins with the easiest puzzles and ramps up the difficulty day by day. Just in case you need them, solutions are printed on the back of the pages. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less