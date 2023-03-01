Original Sudoku Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Face off with a master.

Don’t settle when it comes to your Sudoku: Choose puzzles hand-crafted by Nikoli, the Japanese company that invented the game. Every puzzle in this calendar comes from the minds of the best Sudoku makers in the world—not from the computer. And each puzzle hits that sweet spot between toughness and elegant solvability. The week begins with the easiest puzzles and ramps up the difficulty day by day. Just in case you need them, solutions are printed on the back of the pages. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

