Origami Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

Description

Celebrate the joyful art of paper folding.

Created by origami master Margaret Van Sicklen, Origami delivers a year of fun challenge and creativity for kids and adults of all different skill levels (including beginners!). Each day features easy-to-follow instructions for an origami model to fold and display, including animals, cheerful flowers, boats, hats, a pagoda—plus folds using unexpected materials like dollar bills, napkins, and sticky notes. The calendar’s pages are perfectly square and designed with bright colors and patterns to double as folding paper. A separate Origami Key explains base folds, what the symbols mean, and other fundamentals. Happy folding! Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.



