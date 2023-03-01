Official 365 Sports Facts-A-Year Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 22, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

A daily adrenaline rush for sports fans.

It’s the obsessive fan’s daily rush—the facts, the stats, the come-from-behind victories, the legendary plays, and the personalities that transcend the sport. Mets pitcher Roger Craig’s 18-game losing streak ends with a 7–3 win over the Cubs. (Craig would end the season with a 5–22 record.) Mary Decker-Tabb sees a race advertised in her local paper, enters on a lark—and crushes the 10,000-meter WR by more than 41 seconds. In a sudden-death playoff, Greg Norman misses two putts and loses the PGA championship to Paul Azinger. Plus trivia, Who? What? When? Where?, and quotes: “All hockey players are bilingual. They know English and profanity.”—Gordie Howe. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

