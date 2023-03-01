Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Official 365 Sports Facts-A-Year Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
Official 365 Sports Facts-A-Year Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

by Workman Calendars

Calendar
On Sale

Aug 22, 2023

Page Count

640 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523518814

Genre

Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / History

Description

A daily adrenaline rush for sports fans.
It’s the obsessive fan’s daily rush—the facts, the stats, the come-from-behind victories, the legendary plays, and the personalities that transcend the sport. Mets pitcher Roger Craig’s 18-game losing streak ends with a 7–3 win over the Cubs. (Craig would end the season with a 5–22 record.) Mary Decker-Tabb sees a race advertised in her local paper, enters on a lark—and crushes the 10,000-meter WR by more than 41 seconds. In a sudden-death playoff, Greg Norman misses two putts and loses the PGA championship to Paul Azinger. Plus trivia, Who? What? When? Where?, and quotes: “All hockey players are bilingual. They know English and profanity.”—Gordie Howe. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
 

