Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Ocean Unseen Wall Calendar 2024
A Breathtaking Visual Tour of the Ocean’s Great Biodiversity
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A Mysterious World.
Explore what lies deep beneath the waves and just under the surface. Discover a translucent ghost goby taking refuge among vibrant coral. And an ethereal—but highly venomous—Pelagia noctiluca jellyfish pulsing through the water. The images are accompanied by detailed and informative captions about the featured species. For nature lovers, it’s a tribute to the world’s oceans and their extraordinary diversity. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
Explore what lies deep beneath the waves and just under the surface. Discover a translucent ghost goby taking refuge among vibrant coral. And an ethereal—but highly venomous—Pelagia noctiluca jellyfish pulsing through the water. The images are accompanied by detailed and informative captions about the featured species. For nature lovers, it’s a tribute to the world’s oceans and their extraordinary diversity. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use