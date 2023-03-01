Millennial Therapist Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 15, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Finding your best self, day by day.

Discover a year of perspective-changing insight from Sara Kuburic, the wise voice behind the hugely popular @millenial.therapist Instagram account. An existential therapist, Sometimes the best thing we can do for ourselves is to stop postponing the changes we need to make. A dozen things make a relationship feel safe, and 6 tips for building trust with others. And reminders: A true apology comes with changed behavior. All for a 2024 filled with personal growth, healthier relationships, and a better life balance. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.



