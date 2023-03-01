Mensa 365 Brain Puzzlers Page-A-Day Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Stretch your brain with puzzles from Mensa, every day of the year.

Test your mental mettle every day with a word puzzle, number problem, logic challenge, or other cranial conundrum that’s so tough, it’s sanctioned by Mensa, the internationally famous high-IQ society. This is puzzle-solving taken to the extreme. Deduce the secret codes in Spymaster. Fill in the Pangrams. Locate the hidden Treasures. Plus tricky twists on Sudoku, next-level word searches, and games like Percent Puzzler: A number is increased by 20% and then the resulting number is decreased by 20%. The result is 10 less than the original number. What was the original number? (250.) Stumped? No worries—answers are on the reverse of each page. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.



